Lynx seeking answers after another 0-4 start to season

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Minnesota is off to 0-4 start for the second straight season and sits at the bottom of The Associated Press WNBA power poll this week. The Lynx found a way to turn things around last season and finished with the third-best record in the league. Minnesota will to end their skid Tuesday night when they begin a three-game road trip in Los Angeles. Las Vegas leads the power poll with Washington right behind the Aces.