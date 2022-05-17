La Stella homers as Giants beat Rockies again, 10-7

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Tommy La Stella homered on the second pitch of the game and doubled twice as the San Francisco Giants extended their dominance against Colorado with a 10-7 win over the Rockies. San Francisco has won 12 straight against NL West rival Colorado dating to Aug. 15, 2021. Camilo Doval pitched the ninth inning for his seventh save. The Giants have won eight in a row at Coors Field. Randal Grichuk homered and C.J. Cron had three hits for the Rockies, who have dropped eight of nine overall.