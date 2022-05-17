Houston rockets: Astros hit 5 HRs in 2nd, rout Red Sox 13-4

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Astros tied the MLB record for most home runs in an inning, hitting five off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi as part of a nine-run second to help Houston rout Boston 13-4. Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Peña, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel all went deep for the Astros, who set a franchise mark for most home runs in an inning. Tucker added his second homer of the night and seventh of the season in the fourth inning – a grand slam off Tyler Danish — as Houston won for the 13th time in 15 games. José Urquidy allowed 12 hits and four runs, including home runs to Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, but lasted five innings to record the victory. Eovaldi (1-2) became just the third pitcher in major league history to surrender five home runs in an inning.