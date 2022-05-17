Fire’s Shaquiri becomes MLS’s highest-paid at nearly $8.2M

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player, jumping past Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela. The 30-year-old Swiss international has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8,153,000. LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez is second at $6 million and Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín third with a $5.1 million base and $5,793,750 in total compensation. The average for senior roster players increased by 10.3% to $438,728. That doesn’t include designated players.