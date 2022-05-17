NATO chief hails ‘historic moment’ as Finland, Sweden apply

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Finland and Sweden have applied for membership amid concerns over Russia’s war on Ukraine. Stoltenberg says NATO allies agree “that this is an historic moment which we must seize.” The applications submitted Wednesday must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. That process is expected to take about two weeks. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed reservations about Finland and Sweden joining. The two could officially become members once their accession protocols are ratified if Erdogan’s objections are overcome, That could take a few months. The process usually takes eight to 12 months. But NATO wants to move quickly given the threat from Russia hanging over the Nordic countries’ heads.