Eagles of Death Metal members testify about Bataclan attack

PARIS (AP) — Performers from Californian rock band Eagles of Death Metal have provided emotional testimony in a Paris court about the night Islamic State extremists stormed their concert at the Bataclan theater. The attack on the Bataclan was the bloodiest episode in a night of horror that left 130 dead around Paris. Singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo are among the survivors of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, and are civil parties to the case. The sole surviving member of the attack team, Salah Abdeslam, broke down in court last month and asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims.