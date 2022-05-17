College football, Australian Open headline ESPN schedule

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Three huge matchups to kick off the college football season, a new Australian Open agreement and two new “30 for 30” documentaries will be announced by ESPN as part of its presentation to advertisers in New York. ABC has a doubleheader on Sept. 3 to kick off the season. Georgia will face Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman makes his debut on the road against Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Former Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly also gets ABC’s prime-time spotlight the following night when LSU takes on Florida State in New Orleans. ESPN has renewed its deal for the Australian Open through 2031. It extended its deal with Wimbledon through 2035 last year and has the rights to the U.S. Open through 2025.