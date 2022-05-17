Bill Cosby lawyers cry foul as civil sex assault trial looms

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — With less than a week to go before a civil trial, Bill Cosby’s lawyers are crying foul over a change in the story of a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion. She had previously said the assault took place in 1974 when she was 15. However, in a recent filing she said she now believes it happened in 1975 when she was 16. Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said at a Tuesday hearing that the change had upended her planned defense of the comedian and actor. But a judge declined to dismiss the case. Cosby will not attend the trial that starts Monday.