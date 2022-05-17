Bears try to prove they can support QB Justin Fields

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have brought in numerous new faces on offense, but none of the most expensive free agents and they used their second-round draft picks for defensive help, so at organized team activity workouts they face questions about how well they’ve supported quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears signed third-round receiver Velus Jones to a contract on Tuesday and added another offensive lineman in Shon Coleman, but they’re trying to prove competition and a thorough understanding of their new offense can compensate for the lack of top-level offensive help for Fields.