Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for Johnny Depp questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard’s claim that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle. Heard was cross-examined Tuesday after her testimony in Depp’s libel suit against her. Depp is suing Heard in Virginia over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp’s lawyer questioned Heard about a variety of incidents in which she says she was assaulted by Depp. Questioning was particularly intense over a 2015 fight the couple had in Australia. It was during that fight that Heard says she was sexually assaulted. Depp says he was the victim and that he lost the tip of his finger when Heard threw a bottle at him.