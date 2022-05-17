Acuña returns, Ozuna homers as Braves defeat Brewers 3-0

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to action, Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves ended their scoring drought in a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Adam Duvall scored an unearned run in the fifth to end a string of 20 straight scoreless innings for the Braves. Ozuna extended the lead to 3-0 in the eighth with his sixth homer of the season. Acuña was back atop the Atlanta lineup as the designated hitter after missing five games with a sore groin. He went 1 for 3 with two walks, a steal and a run scored.