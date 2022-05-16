Yankees’ Cortes deactivates account after old tweets surface

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes says he deactivated his Twitter account after screenshots surfaced of tweets from a decade ago that included racial slurs. Cortes appeared to be quoting rap lyrics in at least some of the tweets. He did not seem to be using the words to demean anyone directly. Cortes said Monday he felt it wasn’t the right message he wanted to send out. He says he could have managed himself and said things differently.