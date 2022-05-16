Vikings add analytics expert Demitrius Washington in VP role

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Demitrius Washington as vice president of football operations. This is a new position under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah designed to take the front office deeper into data-based decision-making. Washington was the manager of football research and development for the past two years with the San Francisco 49ers. He focused on process improvement and statistical analysis. Washington was an analyst in the department for five years prior to that when he worked closely with Adofo-Mensah.