Ukraine mounts effort to rescue last fighters at steel mill

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say the fighters who have doggedly defended a steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol have completed their mission, and efforts are underway to rescue the last of those defenders who remain inside. The declaration that the mission was complete came Monday after more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the evacuation to separatist-controlled territory was done to save the lives of the fighters at Azovstal steelworks. An unknown number of defenders stayed behind to await other rescue efforts. Zelenskyy says the work to bring them home requires “delicacy and time.”