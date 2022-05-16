Sweden ends neutrality, joins Finland in seeking NATO berth

By KARL RITTER

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has decided to follow neighboring Finland and apply for NATO membership because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move will end more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic nation. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson made the announcement on Monday, calling it “a historic change in our country’s security policy” as she addressed lawmakers in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. She said Sweden was acting together with Finland, whose government announced Sunday it would seek to to join the alliance.