Stephen Curry earns sociology degree from Davidson College

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — “Pomp and Circumstance” played as Stephen Curry stepped up to the podium after practice as he prepared with the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference Finals.A playful, makeshift moment to honor his new status as college graduate.Curry completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology to join the Davidson College class of 2022, even if he couldn’t be there to walk for the commencement ceremony Sunday but watched on video.He fulfilled a promise to mother Sonya that he would receive his degree. She had been bragging for the past decade that two of her children — son Seth and daughter Sydel — had college degrees.