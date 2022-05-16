Robbie Ray doesn’t travel with Mariners to Toronto series

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray isn’t joining Seattle for a series in Toronto this week, missing a chance to celebrate the Cy Young Award he won with the Blue Jays last season amid border restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Ray pitched against the Mets in New York on Sunday, then remained in the U.S. while teammates traveled to Canada. There was no locker for Ray in the Mariners’ clubhouse in Toronto. Manager Scott Servais said Ray will rejoin the team in Boston on Thursday for a four-game series against the Red Sox. He did not elaborate on the left-hander’s absence.