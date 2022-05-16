Rangers chase Syndergaard in 6-run 1st, beat Angels 7-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eli White had the first and last of five Texas hits during a six-run first inning off Noah Syndergaard, and the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4. Jon Gray won his home debut despite allowing Shohei Ohtani’s RBI double off the base of the center-field wall in a three-run first. The Rangers’ immediate response knocked out Syndergaard, a local high school standout, after two-third of an inning. Jonah Heim hit a solo home run to center in the seventh, just beyond the reach of Mike Trout, for his second RBI.