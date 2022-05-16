Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:00 pm

Rangers chase Syndergaard in 6-run 1st, beat Angels 7-4

KEYT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eli White had the first and last of five Texas hits during a six-run first inning off Noah Syndergaard, and the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4. Jon Gray won his home debut despite allowing Shohei Ohtani’s RBI double off the base of the center-field wall in a three-run first. The Rangers’ immediate response knocked out Syndergaard, a local high school standout, after two-thirds of an inning. Jonah Heim hit a solo home run to center in the seventh, just beyond the reach of Mike Trout, for his second RBI.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content