Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church

By DAMIAN DOVARGANES, CHRISTOPHER WEBER and DEEPA BHARATH

Associated Press

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting one person and wounding five others at a Southern California church has been identified. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweets that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on investigation of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Jail records show Chou is being held on $1 million bail. It’s not immediately known whether he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. The shots were fired during a lunch reception for the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods.