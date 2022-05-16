PGA shaping up as much different from previous 4 in Tulsa

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Southern Hills proudly displays the slogan for this PGA Championship as “First to Five.” No course has hosted the PGA as many times. And it’s surely going to be different from the other four. Tiger Woods is playing and defending champion Phil Mickelson is not. Nobody would have guessed that a year ago. Woods played the back nine on Monday during the first official day of practice. Even for some of the Oklahoma players, Southern Hills might seem new. The course has gone through a restoration that makes it play differently from the last PGA in 2007.