Parishioners stop gunman in deadly California church attack

By AMY TAXIN and DEEPA BHARATH

Associated Press

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Police say a person has been killed and five others wounded in an attack at a Southern California church. They say worshippers detained the gunman Sunday by hog-tying his legs with an electrical cord until authorities arrived. Congregant Jerry Chen says he saw church members screaming, running and ducking under tables. Officials did not immediately disclose a motive for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.