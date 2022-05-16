Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given the strongest hint yet that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month. Musk told a Miami technology conference that a viable deal at a lower price would not be out of the question. That’s according to a Bloomberg News report. Also at the All In Summit, Musk estimated that at least 20% of Twitter’s 229 million accounts are spam bots, a percentage he said was at the low end of his assessment. The appearance came a few hours after Musk began trolling Twitter CEO Paraj Agrawal, who posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake.