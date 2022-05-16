Love of hockey sends Greenberg from Cubs to Blackhawks

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeff Greenberg grew up watching Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played hockey all the way through the club level at the University of Pennsylvania. It’s that love for the sport that prompted Greenberg to take on a unique challenge. After working in baseball for more than 15 years, Greenberg has moved over to the NHL as an associate general manager in the revamped front office of the Chicago Blackhawks. Greenberg is tasked with overseeing the strategic systems and processes for the team’s hockey operations department. He says it’s an “incredible opportunity.”