LEADING OFF: Pirates try for a hit, absent M’s in Toronto

By The Associated Press

The Pirates head to Wrigley Field seeking a slightly more convincing victory a day after beating the Reds 1-0 despite having zero hits. It marked the sixth time since 1901 that a big league team won despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless. By MLB record-keeping rules, Cincinnati’s accomplishment wasn’t an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn’t go at least nine innings. Pittsburgh hadn’t announced a starter for its series opener against the Cubs.