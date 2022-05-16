Jury sees pics of Heard’s swollen face after fight with Depp

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard saw photos of her with red marks and swelling on her face after their final fight before their divorce. Heard was back on the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by Depp. The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus. She testified Monday about the final fight before she filed for divorce, and jurors saw the clearest photos yet of red marks and swelling on her face after the fight. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”