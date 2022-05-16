Gunman in California church attack subdued by parishioners

By DAMIAN DOVARGANES, CHRISTOPHER WEBER and DEEPA BHARATH

Associated Press

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man opened fire in a Southern California church, killing one person and wounding five others before worshippers detained him by hog-tying his legs with an electrical cord until authorities arrived. Congregant Jerry Chen said he had just stepped into the kitchen of his church’s fellowship hall around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard the gunshots. He said he peeked around the corner and saw church members screaming, running and ducking under tables. Officials did not immediately disclose a motive for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods. They said the gunman was an Asian man in his 60s who does not live in the community.