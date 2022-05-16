Fox tries something new by holding release of fall schedule

By DAVID BAUDER and LYNN ELBER

AP Entertainment Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — During a week in mid-May, broadcast television networks traditionally unveil their fall plans in flashy presentations before advertisers in New York. Fox is no different, but this year the network is trying something new by not announcing its schedule. TV schedules are slowly becoming obsolete as more viewers decide on their own when they want to watch or stream shows, but they still provide a guide. Fox Entertainment CEO Charles Collier says the network is trying something different, to give equal weight to its broadcast network and streaming service. Fox also hasn’t nailed down deals with producers of “911” and “The Resident,” two shows it expects air in the fall.