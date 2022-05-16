EXPLAINER: Next steps for Finland, Sweden on NATO membership

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finland and Sweden say they want to join NATO in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Things will move fast once they formally apply for membership. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already made clear that there will be consequences. NATO wants to bring them swiftly into its ranks so they can benefit from the security guarantees that membership provides. They’re off to a good start. Finland and Sweden are NATO’s closest partners. They have functioning democracies, well-funded armed forces and contribute to the alliance’s military operations. The official accession procedure is likely to be done in two weeks. But the ratification of their accession protocols by the 30 member countries could take a few months.