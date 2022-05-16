EU’s Russia sanctions effort slows over oil dependency

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s efforts to impose new sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine appear bogged down. A small group of countries dependent on Russia for energy supplies oppose a ban on oil imports. The group is led by Hungary and includes the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria. Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the bloc has slapped five rounds of sanctions on Moscow. But limiting Russia’s energy income by weaning their dependency off its oil is proving a tougher nut to crack. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “we will do our best in order to deblock the situation. I cannot ensure that it is going to happen because positions are quite strong.”