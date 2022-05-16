Epicenter is 6-5 favorite for Preakness without Rich Strike

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter has been set as the morning line favorite for the Preakness. Derby winner Rich Strike is not in the field of nine for the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Epicenter, fourth-place finisher Simplification and 14th-place finisher Happy Jack are the only horses back for the Preakness from the Derby. Rich Strike won the Derby at 80-1 with a furious charge down the stretch. Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath is the third betting choice on the morning line after trainer D. Wayne Lukas opted to enter the filly in the Preakness. Early Voting is the 7-2 second choice after skipping the Derby.