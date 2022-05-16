Dominic Thiem winless run extends in early Geneva Open exit

GENEVA (AP) — Two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem is still without a win in an injury-affected season after another first-round exit. Thiem was beaten by No. 134 Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 6-4 at the Geneva Open. The loss dropped Thiem’s record to 0-5 in 2022 with all on clay courts. The former world number three is ranked 194. Thiem returned in April from a 10-month absence because of a right wrist injury that prevented him from defending his 2020 U.S. Open title. Earlier, Richard Gasquet beat John Millman 6-3, 6-1 to earn a second-round match against top-seeded Daniil Medvedev.