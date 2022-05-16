Skip to Content
Dodgers return to form with 5-4 win over Bumgarner, D-backs

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and Tony Gonsolin pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-4 victory over Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman drove in runs during the Dodgers’ three-run fifth inning in the first of four games in roughly 48 hours between these NL West rivals. Christian Walker homered early and David Peralta added a two-run shot in the ninth for the Diamondbacks, who opened an eight-game road trip with their third straight loss. The Dodgers’ pitching largely was back to normal after its mostly atrocious series against Philadelphia.

