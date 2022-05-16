Convicted killer turned tech whiz confronts his sordid past

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — It was a crime that a quarter of a century later is still widely remembered for its grisly details. Harel Hershtik planned and executed a murder when he was 20 years old. Today, he’s the brains behind an Israeli health-tech startup, poised to make millions of dollars with the backing of prominent public figures and deep-pocketed investors. But with his company set to go public, Hershtik’s past is coming under new scrutiny, raising questions about whether someone who took a person’s life deserves to rehabilitate his own to such an extent.