Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 9:12 pm

Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods

KEYT

By DAVID KLEPPER
Associated Press

An outbreak of avian flu is forcing farmers to cull their flocks and leading to concerns about even higher food prices. While it doesn’t pose a significant threat to humans, the outbreak is prompting a new wave of some of the same conspiracy theories that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts who study misinformation say claims that the avian flu is a bioweapon or an elaborate hoax reflect a deepening distrust of the media and scientific experts. For poultry farmers and animal health officials in affected states, however, the flu poses a threat that’s all too real for both their animals and their local economies.  

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content