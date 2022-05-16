

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

Black and white portrait of Bob Dylan in the 1960s



Columbia

#25. Good As I Been To You (1992)

Black and white picture of Bob Dylan looking up against a blue background.



Columbia

#24. Shot Of Love (1981)

Explosion of colors with the title of the album in the middle.



Columbia

#23. Together Through Life (2009)

A man and woman in the backseat of a car lying down kissing.



CBS

#22. Infidels (1983)

Close-up of Bob Dylan’s face with facial hair and sunglasses.



Columbia

#21. Slow Train Coming (1979)

Black and white drawing of a train coming as the tracks are being built.



Columbia

#20. New Morning (1970)

Cream colored cover with close-up of Bob Dylan.



Columbia

#19. Tempest (2012)

Red photograph of the head of a sculpture of a woman with neon red writing of the album name over the image.



Asylum Records

#18. Planet Waves (1974)

Abstract black and white drawing of three men.



Columbia

#17. Rough And Rowdy Ways (2020)

People dressed up and dancing near a jukebox.



Columbia

#16. Street Legal (1978)

Bob Dylan at the bottom of a set of stairs looking around a corner.



Columbia

#15. Bob Dylan (1962)

Close-up of a young Bob Dylan with the top of his guitar standing up.



Columbia

#14. Modern Times (2006)

Black and white image of city lights in background and a classic car in fast blurry motion.



CBS

#13. Oh Mercy (1989)

Painting on brick wall of woman and man.



Columbia

#12. Love And Theft (2001)

Black and white of Bob Dylan with red writing.



Columbia

#11. Another Side Of Bob Dylan (1964)

Bob Dylan in black and white standing with one leg up on something.



Columbia

#10. Nashville Skyline (1969)

Bob Dylan looking down and smiling with a hat on holding a guitar.



Columbia

#9. John Wesley Harding (1967)

Black and white photograph of a squinting Dylan flanked by brothers Luxman and Purna Das, two Bengali Bauls, Indian musicians and Charlie Joy, a local stonemason and carpenter.



Columbia

#8. Time Out Of Mind (1997)

Blurry black and white image of Dylan playing guitar in a recording studio.



Columbia

#7. The Times They Are A-Changin’ (1964)

Black and white of Dylan with thick black font of album name.



CBS

#6. Desire (1976)

Bob Dylan looking away smiling wearing a cowboy hat, scarf and fur collared coat.



Columbia

#5. The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan (1963)

Bob Dylan walking arm in arm with a woman down the street.



Columbia

#4. Bringing It All Back Home (1965)

Looking through a lens at Bob Dylan and a woman in front of a fireplace.



Columbia

#3. Blood On The Tracks (1975)

Abstract side view of Bob Dylan with shaggy hair and sunglasses.



Columbia

#2. Blonde On Blonde (1966)

Blurry image of Bob Dylan.



Columbia

#1. Highway 61 Revisited (1965)

A young Bob Dylan seated with a man holding a camera behind him.