Bayern celebrates Bundesliga title but left wishing for more

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s league title celebrations were tainted by a sense of underachievement this year. It was the only trophy this season. Speculation about the future of Robert Lewandowski is adding to a sense of unease at the club. The novelty of winning Germany’s championship is wearing thin after a record-extending 10 consecutive Bundesliga titles. Bayern’s own lofty standards mean players and club officials are focusing more on the trophies that got away. Honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeneß says that is “for a very good season” after the team was eliminated from the Champions League and German Cup.