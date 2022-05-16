Asian shares advance despite losses on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares are higher in Asia after another wobbly day on Wall Street extended a losing streak for markets. Hong Kong advanced 2.5% and other benchmarks were moderately higher. Oil prices slipped. On Monday, the S&P 500 failed to hold onto an afternoon gain, losing 0.4%. The benchmark index is coming off a six-week losing streak. Tech companies were among the biggest losers, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the green. Spirit Airlines jumped after JetBlue said it would make a hostile offer for the budget carrier. ManTech surged after investment firm Carlyle Group said it will buy the defense contractor.