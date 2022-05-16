Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 11:06 pm

Asian shares advance despite losses on Wall Street

KEYT

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

Shares are higher in Asia after another wobbly day on Wall Street extended a losing streak for markets. Hong Kong advanced 2.5% and other benchmarks were moderately higher. Oil prices slipped. On Monday, the S&P 500 failed to hold onto an afternoon gain, losing 0.4%. The benchmark index is coming off a six-week losing streak. Tech companies were among the biggest losers, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the green. Spirit Airlines jumped after JetBlue said it would make a hostile offer for the budget carrier. ManTech surged after investment firm Carlyle Group said it will buy the defense contractor. 

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content