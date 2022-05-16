4 men overdose at Northern California park, 2 die

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say four men were found unconscious at a park in Northern California and two of them died likely from drug overdoses. The Chico Police Department and the Chico Fire Department responded to Community Park Sunday after receiving several calls about four men who were unconscious and turning blue. Chico Police Lt. Omar Pena said in a statement that officials found the men in distress and began CPR and also gave them multiple doses of Narcan, an overdose antidote. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two men were taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.