Wayne Taylor Racing takes Acura to 5 straight at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Acura and Ricky Taylor extended five years of dominance at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, and Juan Pablo Montoya went from Indianapolis Motor Speedway to a class victory.Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque won the IMSA race for Wayne Taylor Racing. It was the fifth consecutive Mid-Ohio win for Acura. Taylor was part of four of those victories. Montoya raced in the Le Mans Prototype class a day after he finished 24th on the Indianapolis road course. It was his IndyCar warmup for the Indianapolis 500. He teamed with Henrik Hedman on the LMP2 victory for DragonSpeed USA.