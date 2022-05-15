Warriors welcome back coach Steve Kerr from COVID protocols

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr is out of the NBA health and safety protocols and preparing to coach the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals after missing the last three games of the semifinal round against Memphis with COVID-19. Kerr said his symptoms were mild with a cough and congestion but his biggest concern was not to get anyone around him sick. He departed less than two hours before tipoff of Game 4 last Monday against the Grizzlies after arriving at Chase Center and testing positive.