No. 2 Medvedev back on ATP tour after Wimbledon ban

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — No. 2- ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev says watching the recent news from Ukraine has been “very upsetting.” The Russian player has been banned from Wimbledon next month because of his country’s war in Ukraine. The U.S. Open champion spoke at the Geneva Open where he’s returning to action after a five-week absence for surgery on a hernia injury. Medvedev says he had some time to follow more closely events in Ukraine and acknowledges “yeah, it’s very upsetting.” Medvedev previously said in February after Russia invaded Ukraine that he was “all for peace.”