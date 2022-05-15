Most of Shanghai has ended virus spread, 1M left in lockdown

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown. China’s largest city is moving toward reopening as economic data showed the gloomy impact of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. Vice Mayor Zong Ming credited prevention measures and said the outbreak was under effective control with 15 out of Shanghai’s 16 districts eliminating virus transmission among people not already in quarantine. Supermarkets, malls and restaurants were allowed to reopen Monday with limits on the numbers of people and mandated “no contact” transactions. But restrictions on movement remain in place and the subway train system remains closed for now.