Mariners to miss ‘couple players’ in Toronto over vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais says “a couple players” won’t make the trip for the three-game series that starts Monday at Toronto because of the Canadian government’s vaccine mandate. Speaking before a series finale in New York, Servais did not identify which players will be unavailable. Canada requires anyone entering the country to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the second at least 14 days before entry. Left-hander Roenis Elías was in the clubhouse at Citi Field, and Servais said the 33-year-old likely will be added to the active roster by Monday. He last appeared in the major leagues with Washington in 2019.

The Associated Press

