Man shot outside LA food hall, sending patrons running

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man outside a popular food hall in downtown Los Angeles. Patrons ran for safety when gunfire erupted around 4 p.m. Saturday near an entrance to Grand Central Market. The victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Investigators did not release a suspect description or identify a possible motive. Grand Central Market called the shooting an “isolated incident between two people” that occurred on neighboring Hill Street.