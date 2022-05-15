Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 8:32 am

Man shot outside LA food hall, sending patrons running

MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man outside a popular food hall in downtown Los Angeles. Patrons ran for safety when gunfire erupted around 4 p.m. Saturday near an entrance to Grand Central Market. The victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Investigators did not release a suspect description or identify a possible motive. Grand Central Market called the shooting an “isolated incident between two people” that occurred on neighboring Hill Street.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content