Leicester routs Watford 5-1 in Hodgson’s last home game

WATFORD, England (AP) — Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes each scored twice as Roy Hodgson’s final home match in charge of already-relegated Watford ended in an embarrassing 5-1 Premier League loss to Leicester. Joao Pedro’s deflected effort gave the Hornets an early lead in front of incoming head coach Rob Edwards. But familiar defensive issues contributed to the hosts’ downfall as James Maddison’s leveler and doubles from Vardy and Barnes condemned them to a 26th Premier League loss of a miserable campaign.