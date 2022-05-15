Hyde, Bills commit to helping victims of Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Micah Hyde considered canceling his charity softball game after hearing about the shooting Saturday at a Buffalo supermarket. The Bills safety knew he and his teammates could help the families of the victims and a stunned community. A white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Hyde’s IMagINe For Youth foundation received $200,000 from the event’s sponsors and Hyde committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from the game to the families of the victims. Money from a silent auction at the game will also go to victims’ families.