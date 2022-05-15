Gurriel stays hot, Verlander solid, Astros blank Nats 8-0

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a homer, Justin Verlander pitched five scoreless innings and the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals 8-0. Jose Altuve, Martin Maldonado and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros. Gurriel finished the series 8-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs. A day after the Astros’ 11-game winning streak ended, Houston pitchers returned to form, tossing their fourth shutout in seven games. Verlander allowed back-to-back singles in the fifth, the only hits he gave up. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin surrendered three homers in six-plus innings to take the loss.