Gavin Lux gets 2-run double, Dodgers surge past Phils 5-4

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux atoned for an early fielding mistake with a walk-off, two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Cody Bellinger got a two-out triple off Corey Knebel and Chris Taylor walked before Lux drove them both home with a double to the right field corner. Mookie Betts had a homer and an RBI double for the Dodgers, who avoided their first five-game skid since April 2019. Aaron Nola left with a 4-2 lead after throwing seven innings of four-hit ball, but Philadelphia’s latest bullpen misadventure doomed its four-game winning streak.