García, Calhoun each hit 2 homers, Rangers beat Red Sox 7-1

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García and Kole Calhoun each hit two home runs, Martin Perez pitched six strong innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-1 on Sunday. García had a three-run homer in the sixth and a two-run homer in the eighth to match his career high with five RBIs. Calhoun’s opposite-field homer in the fifth was the Rangers’ first hit and tied the game at 1-1. The Red Sox won the first two against the Rangers but haven’t won more than two in a row this season. Perez allowed five hits and struck out seven.